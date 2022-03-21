Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Mica to be discussed at international webinar

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Mica homeowners will be represented at a European Parliament webinar on defective blocks tomorrow, with representatives from Donegal and Mayo presenting their knowledge and approach to an international audience.

The webinar, hosted by the Left group in the European Parliament, will also feature speakers from the USA and Canada, where defective block issues have also appeared in the past.

The Mica Action Group’s Eileen Doherty says this event is another opportunity to shine a spotlight on the Mica crisis internationally, and to inform the decision-makers who are in charge of leading any redress scheme………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

dds 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Down Syndrome services must improve – DSI

21 March 2022
treeweek
Audio, News, Top Stories

National Tree Week events taking place in Donegal

21 March 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica to be discussed at international webinar

21 March 2022
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal can be a business bridge between EU and UK

21 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

dds 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Down Syndrome services must improve – DSI

21 March 2022
treeweek
Audio, News, Top Stories

National Tree Week events taking place in Donegal

21 March 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica to be discussed at international webinar

21 March 2022
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal can be a business bridge between EU and UK

21 March 2022
Michael Martin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pandemic response investigation won’t be a witch hunt – Taoiseach

20 March 2022
coast-guard-night-390x285
News, Top Stories

Group of missing kayakers rescued by Coast Guard, Gardaí in Donegal

20 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube