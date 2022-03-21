Mica to be discussed at international webinar

Mica homeowners will be represented at a European Parliament webinar on defective blocks tomorrow, with representatives from Donegal and Mayo presenting their knowledge and approach to an international audience.

The webinar, hosted by the Left group in the European Parliament, will also feature speakers from the USA and Canada, where defective block issues have also appeared in the past.

The Mica Action Group’s Eileen Doherty says this event is another opportunity to shine a spotlight on the Mica crisis internationally, and to inform the decision-makers who are in charge of leading any redress scheme………….