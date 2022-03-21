Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
National Tree Week events taking place in Donegal

The Tree Council of Ireland is emphasizing the importance of trees in Ireland’s sustainable future.

National Tree Week takes place this week, with a number of events taking place around Donegal.

This year’s theme is ‘More Forests for a Greener Future’, which aims to raise awareness of the many benefits of forests and the important role they play in delivering a sustainable future.

Events include forest walks, tree planting, and even tree-themed art and poetry.

Pat Neville, Communications Manager at Coillte, who are sponsoring the week, says there’s more to trees than meets the eye…………

More details – https://www.treecouncil.ie/national-tree-week-programme-of-events

Advertisement

