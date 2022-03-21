Police issue specific appeal on Buncrana Rd incident

Detectives in Derry investigating an incident on Buncrana Road in the city a couple of weeks ago have issued a specific witness appeal.

The incident, involving a man and a woman, occurred during the early hours of Saturday, 12 March just before 1:50am.

Detectives are appealing specifically to the driver of a silver-coloured vehicle and their passengers who reportedly stopped and spoke with the woman involved in the incident.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with offences, including common assault and criminal damage, in relation to the incident, and he was scheduled to appear at Derry Magistrates Court on March 18th.