A Dublin based senator says it’s time to start a conversation about a Derry-Dublin rail route.

Senator Marie Sherlock, a frequent visitor to Donegal, says while she supports long term plans for the expansion of the A5 and also supports the idea of a rail link from Letterkenny to Dublin, she believes with express trains and agreement with Translink and the irish government, a high speed rail service from Derry to Dublin would be feasible.

She spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show……