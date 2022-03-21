Strabane PSNI trying to track down driver after cross border incident

Police in Strabane are trying to track down a driver who was involved in a cross border incident in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Shortly after 1 o’clock yesterday morning, police were mounting a vehicle checkpoint on the Lifford Road in Strabane when the driver of a grey-coloured Seat Leon failed to stop, and drove across the Border into Lifford.

Gardai were alerted to the vehicle, but it failed to stop for them and drove back across the Border and into Clady. Police deployed a stinger device on Urney Road where the vehicle came to a stop, however the driver fled from the scene.

Police say the car had no insurance, and was clearly not in a roadworthy condition with three defective tyres. Officers also found a quantity of suspected Class B drugs and drug-related paraphernalia in the car.

The PSNI have thanked gardai for their assistance, and are urging anyone who may have dashcam footage or information about the Seat Leon’s movements to come forward.

"I want to thank An Garda Síochána for their assistance, and I also want to appeal to anyone with information about the identity of the driver to call us. I would also ask anyone who may have been in these areas and captured the car on their dashcam to get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting reference 109 of 20/03/22."

