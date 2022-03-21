Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Strabane PSNI trying to track down driver after cross border incident

Police in Strabane are trying to track down a driver who was involved in a cross border incident in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Shortly after 1 o’clock yesterday morning, police were mounting a vehicle checkpoint on the Lifford Road in Strabane when the driver of a grey-coloured Seat Leon failed to stop, and drove across the Border into Lifford.

Gardai were alerted to the vehicle, but it failed to stop for them and drove back across the Border and into Clady. Police deployed a stinger device on Urney Road where the vehicle came to a stop, however the driver fled from the scene.

Police say the car had no insurance, and was clearly not in a roadworthy condition with three defective tyres. Officers also found a quantity of suspected Class B drugs and drug-related paraphernalia in the car.

The PSNI have thanked gardai for their assistance, and are urging anyone who may have dashcam footage or information about the Seat Leon’s movements to come forward.

 

**************************

PSNI statement in full –

Police in Strabane are appealing for information in relation to an incident in the town during the early hours yesterday morning (20th March) involving a car which failed to stop for officers.

The incident occurred during a vehicle checkpoint on Lifford Road shortly after 1am as officers conducted a vehicle check point. The driver of a grey-coloured Seat Leon failed to stop for police, driving across the Border into Lifford. An Garda Síochána were alerted to the vehicle, however, it failed to stop for them and drove back across the Border and into Clady. Officers deployed a stinger device on Urney Road where the vehicle came to a stop, however the driver fled from the scene. 

Inspector Ken McDermott said: “This vehicle had no insurance and three defective tyres, clearly not in a roadworthy condition. Our officers also found a quantity of suspected Class B drugs and drug-related paraphernalia in the vehicle.

“I want to thank An Garda Síochána for their assistance, and I also want to appeal to anyone with information about the identity of the driver to call us. I would also ask anyone who may have been in these areas and captured the car on their dashcam to get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting reference 109 of 20/03/22.” 

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime. 

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

