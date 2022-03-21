Strike action impacting Council services in Derry and Strabane

Strike action by Derry City and Strabane District Council workers is having a significant impact on services throughout the district.

From today until Sunday March 27th, members of UNITE Union are striking following an official ballot for fair pay and conditions.

The Council says they are experiencing considerable disruption to a number of services such as refuse collection, street cleansing, recycling centres and a number of other services.

Gated council owned parks and play areas are impacted with many remaining closed this week while swimming pools at all leisure sites are closed and where possible, gym classes and main hall activities will continue.

The level of impact the Council says will be variable across all services and is subject to change as the week progresses.