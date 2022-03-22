Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

61 awaiting beds at LUH, the highest figure to be recorded

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys

There were 61 people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 25 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s the highest figure recorded since the INMO’s Trolley Watch survey began. The previous record was 56, set in February 2018.

Nationally, 660 patients are being treated on trolleys across the country, which is the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

The INMO says the numbers have increased by 15 per cent in the past 24 hours.

University Hospital Limerick is worst affected with 84 patients awaiting a bed.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is calling on the Minister for Health to declare a national emergency.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

prince charles
News, Top Stories

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visiting Tyrone today

22 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 March 2022
muckish
News, Top Stories

Two walkers rescued from Muckish

22 March 2022
roads policing car
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate dangerous driving incidents on March 5th

22 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

prince charles
News, Top Stories

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visiting Tyrone today

22 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 March 2022
muckish
News, Top Stories

Two walkers rescued from Muckish

22 March 2022
roads policing car
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate dangerous driving incidents on March 5th

22 March 2022
ballybofey sculpture
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council asked to designate Twin Towns for pilot dereliction project

22 March 2022
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

61 awaiting beds at LUH, the highest figure to be recorded

22 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube