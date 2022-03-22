61 awaiting beds at LUH, the highest figure to be recorded

There were 61 people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 25 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s the highest figure recorded since the INMO’s Trolley Watch survey began. The previous record was 56, set in February 2018.

Nationally, 660 patients are being treated on trolleys across the country, which is the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

The INMO says the numbers have increased by 15 per cent in the past 24 hours.

University Hospital Limerick is worst affected with 84 patients awaiting a bed.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is calling on the Minister for Health to declare a national emergency.