Calls for more protection for emergency services personnel

There are calls for more protection for emergency services personnel after a paramedic was assaulted in Letterkenny yesterday morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of the assault on Kinnear Lane at approximately 9am. One paramedic was treated in hospital after the incident, but has since been discharged.

The man aged in his 20s was arrested, and he has since been released pending court summonses.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle chairs the HSE West Regional Forum ; he says more deterrents are needed………

Cathal Gallagher is Siptu Shop Stewart for the National Ambulance Service in the North West.

He says the injured paramedic and his partner in the ambulance are still both very shaken by what happened.

He spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show……………

