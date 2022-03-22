Council asked to designate Twin Towns for pilot dereliction project

Donegal County Council is being asked to designate Ballybofey and Stranorlar for a pilot project on dealing with derelict projects.

A new government scheme has been announced, with Cllr McGowan saying he believes the council should apply, particularly as Geodirectory has identified the area as having the highest level of dereliction in the country.

Cllr McGowan says with most demand on the social housing list for smaller homes, there is scope for accomodation projects as well as commercial ventures………….