It’s emerged that a 77 year old man who was taken in a serious condition to Letterkenny University Hospital on Sunday waited in an ambulance for over 9 hours.

The issue was raised in the Dail this afternoon by Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn.

It comes following a number of incidents in recent weeks where ambulances have been backed up at the hospital.

Deputy MacLochlainn called for the Government to step in and bring an end to the current crisis within Donegal’s health service: