Donegal Rally at advanced stage of planning

The Donegal Motor Club say this years Joule Donegal International Rally is in the advanced stages of planning.

It’s an important year for the rally as it’s celebrates it’s 50th anniversary of the first running of this classic.

The club will announce a number of exciting events in the comings weeks to mark the occasion.

Competitors will take on around 300km in three days this June.

A ceremonial start will be held on Thursday the 16th June with the first of the 14 stages on the Friday afternoon.

Under Covid restrictions the Donegal International didn’t run in 2020 and 2021.

