Gardai investigating break ins in Dungloe and Bundoran

Gardai are appealing for information relating to two burglaries in Donegal last week.

A vacant building in Tubberkeen, Dungloe was entered between 9pm on Thursday March 17th and 6am the following morning.

Damage was caused to light switches, furniture and a window smashed however, nothing is believed to have been stolen from the property.

In Bundoran, the side door of a holiday home at St Bridget’s Terrace was damaged and entry gained between Tuesday and Thursday last.

A small sum of money was stolen from the property.

Gardai are asking anyone with information relating to the incidents to contact them.