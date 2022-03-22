Homeowners urged to be on their guard following oil theft in Sion

Police are urging homeowners to be on their guard following a report of an oil theft from a property in Sion Mills.

The discovery at a house in The Hawthorns area of the village was made yesterday evening but it’s believed the theft occurred sometime between 16th and 21st March.

Inspector Ken McDermott says is asking people to be on their guard to avoid being targeted by thieves, and so as to avoid being left without oil.

He’s advising securing oil tanks, keeping gates closed and locked can prevent a theft.

Neighbours are asked to keep an eye out for each other, look out for suspicious vehicles and, if you see something that doesn’t seem right, report it.