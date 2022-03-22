Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
iMotors Donegal winners of SEAI Electric Vehicle Dealership awards

iMotors Letterkenny and Malin are the Donegal winners of the inaugural SEAI Electric Vehicle Dealership awards.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) EV Dealership awards recognise and reward excellence in the promotion and sales of electric vehicles in Ireland.

iMotors are now on the shortlist for the national award which will be announced at this year’s SEAI Energy Show taking place in the RDS, Dublin on March 30th and 31st.

Declan Meally, Director of Business, Public Sector and Transport at SEAI said: “SEAI recognises that EV car dealerships and their staff are a key set of enablers to EV uptake. I congratulate this year’s winners whose commitment and dedication are hugely inspiring. I would also like to thank those Dealerships for supporting the awards in such large numbers. Engaging and supporting EV dealers will help influence Ireland’s transition to EVs. These new SEAI Dealership Awards provide additional incentives and opportunities to build capacity and competence in the supply chain and help to improve the overall public customer experience.”

