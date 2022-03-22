Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Letterkenny woman disqualified from keeping animals for 5 years

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A Letterkenny woman has been disqualified from keeping animals for five years.

It’s after a male Siberian Husky dog was found in unpleasant conditions on September 13th 2013.

Gardai requested the assistance of the ISPCA after discovering the dog, named Beckham during a routine search.

Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley says he was immediately struck by the condition of the dog whose coat was extremely matted and his living accommodation which has been described as filthy and covered in faeces and muck.

The dog’s only bed was a wooden pallet which was found to also be extremely dirty and covered in muck.

The dog was surrendered to the ISPCA and underwent a veterinary examination which found the dog to be underweight.

He was then transferred to the ISPCA’s Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre for care.

ISPCA Centre Manager Denise McCausland says the dog had to be sedated before his coat could be groomed. Due to the extent of the matting, 2.2kgs had to be removed.

At Letterkenny District Court yesterday, the woman pleaded guilty and was fined €200 and disqualified from keeping animals for five years..

The Husky has since been rehomed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

oil-tank
News, Top Stories

Homeowners urged to be on their guard following oil theft in Sion

22 March 2022
ISPCA 1
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny woman disqualified from keeping animals for 5 years

22 March 2022
prince charles
News, Top Stories

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visiting Tyrone today

22 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

oil-tank
News, Top Stories

Homeowners urged to be on their guard following oil theft in Sion

22 March 2022
ISPCA 1
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny woman disqualified from keeping animals for 5 years

22 March 2022
prince charles
News, Top Stories

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visiting Tyrone today

22 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 March 2022
muckish
News, Top Stories

Two walkers rescued from Muckish

22 March 2022
roads policing car
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai seek to trace driver of white BMW

22 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube