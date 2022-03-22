Letterkenny woman disqualified from keeping animals for 5 years

A Letterkenny woman has been disqualified from keeping animals for five years.

It’s after a male Siberian Husky dog was found in unpleasant conditions on September 13th 2013.

Gardai requested the assistance of the ISPCA after discovering the dog, named Beckham during a routine search.

Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley says he was immediately struck by the condition of the dog whose coat was extremely matted and his living accommodation which has been described as filthy and covered in faeces and muck.

The dog’s only bed was a wooden pallet which was found to also be extremely dirty and covered in muck.

The dog was surrendered to the ISPCA and underwent a veterinary examination which found the dog to be underweight.

He was then transferred to the ISPCA’s Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre for care.

ISPCA Centre Manager Denise McCausland says the dog had to be sedated before his coat could be groomed. Due to the extent of the matting, 2.2kgs had to be removed.

At Letterkenny District Court yesterday, the woman pleaded guilty and was fined €200 and disqualified from keeping animals for five years..

The Husky has since been rehomed.