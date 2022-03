Mickey Harte has extended his term as Manager of Louth until 2025.

The three time All Ireland winner with his native Tyrone had initially agreed a three year deal along with his assistant Gavin Devlin.

Louth take on Wicklow this weekend with Harte’s side on the verge of moving up to Division Two making it back to back promotions since he took charge of the wee county.

Harte’s original deal was to end in 2023 but all parties were welcoming to a two year extension.