Regina Doherty apologises to Pearse Doherty over tweet

The former Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty has apologised for a tweet she published concerning Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

The Fine Gael Senator issued an apology today in which she says she retracts the tweet unreservedly and the allegation she made about the Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson.

In her tweet today, Senator Regina Doherty says on 1st February she published a tweet concerning Deputy Pearse Doherty in which she made an allegation against him that he had encouraged others to break the law by attending the funeral of the late Bobby Storey.

She finished by saying she genuinely regrets the upset caused to Deputy Doherty.