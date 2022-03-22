Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Stolen lorry recovered in Donegal – investigations continuing

Police in Strabane are investigating the theft of a lorry containing machinery which was later found in Donegal.

A blue DAF lorry, containing a JCB telehandler, a JCB Micro digger and a JCB Micro dumper, was reported stolen from a premises on Dock Street on 18th March, however, it’s believed the theft occurred at around 9:30pm on 16th March.

The lorry has since been recovered after it was located in County Donegal.

Inspector Ken McDermott says the machinery, which is of significant value, has yet to be located.

He says at the time of the theft, Strabane town centre would have been busy with people attending a fun fair.

He’s appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or who believes they saw the lorry being taken to contact them on 101.

