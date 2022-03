Two walkers have been rescued after getting lost on Muckish mountain.

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team was tasked by Gardai at 3:45pm yesterday afternoon to assist the walkers who had become lost on steep ground.

One walker had also sustained a lower leg injury.

The rescue team was able to assist in safely bringing the walkers back to their vehicle.

The team was stood down and returned to base at 10:05pm.