Watch: GP discusses new "game changer" obesity drug

Dr Mick Crotty of the My Best Weight Clinic discusses a “game-changing” obesity drug, which can reduce body weight by almost one fifth within a year, which has been given the green light for use in Ireland and other European countries.

Top Stories

Watch: GP discusses new "game changer" obesity drug
22 March 2022

22 March 2022
News

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Tuesday March 22nd
22 March 2022

22 March 2022
News

iMotors Donegal winners of SEAI Electric Vehicle Dealership awards
22 March 2022

22 March 2022
News

Dail hears 77 year old waited 9 hours in ambulance at LUH
22 March 2022

22 March 2022
