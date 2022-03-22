Watch: GP discusses new “game changer” obesity drug

Dr Mick Crotty of the My Best Weight Clinic discusses a “game-changing” obesity drug, which can reduce body weight by almost one fifth within a year, which has been given the green light for use in Ireland and other European countries.
