21,098 cases of Covid 19 have been reported today, with 7,038 PCR-confirmed cases and 14,060 people registering positive antigen tests through the HSE portal.

1,395 patients are in hospital, which is an increase of 57 on yesterday.

55 are in ICU, which is down from 61 yesterday.

At Letterkenny University Hospital, there are 82 infected patients being treated, one of them in intensive care.