HSE recruitment embargo is preventing emigrants from returning – Doherty

The Dáil has heard claims of Irish people abroad looking to come home to work in the health service – but can’t because of the HSE’s recruitment embargo.

It’s as an INMO survey of its members yesterday claimed around two-thirds of nurses and midwives have considered leaving the profession in the past month due to staffing levels and workload.

The government say there are 9 thousand more nurses and midwives working in the health service now, compared to 2019.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty says he’s been contacted by people who want to come home to work, but can’t……….