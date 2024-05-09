Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

HSE recruitment embargo is preventing emigrants from returning – Doherty

The Dáil has heard claims of Irish people abroad looking to come home to work in the health service – but can’t because of the HSE’s recruitment embargo.

It’s as an INMO survey of its members yesterday claimed around two-thirds of nurses and midwives have considered leaving the profession in the past month due to staffing levels and workload.

The government say there are 9 thousand more nurses and midwives working in the health service now, compared to 2019.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty says he’s been contacted by people who want to come home to work, but can’t……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Dail Housing
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE recruitment embargo is preventing emigrants from returning – Doherty

9 May 2024
9/5/2024 Pictured at the Age Friendly Ireland National Older People’s Councils (OPC) Convention in Kilkenny from left; Lorna King Clinical Specialist Dietitian for Older People; Edward Hayden Chef and Radio Broadcaster and MC for convention; Anne Marie Shortall, Age Friendly Kilkenny Programme Manager; Michael Doyle, Cathaoirleach Kilkenny County Council; Mary O’Hanlon chairperson of Kilkenny Older People’s Council, Nickey Brennan Former GAA President, Kilkenny Hurler and Manager and Lar Power CE Kilkenny County Council; . Photo; Mary Browne Up to 200 older people from across Ireland gathered for the Age Friendly Ireland National Older People’s Councils (OPC) Convention, addressing the pressing issue of the technology gap experienced by older demographics. The national annual convention at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel — tackled concerns surrounding online banking, a cashless society, and automated customer service helplines; offering potential solutions to bridge this divide. The convention included seven workshops, panel discussions and the opportunity to network and share learnings. This year's theme, Ageing with Independence, underscores Age Friendly Ireland’s commitment to building environments conducive to the well-being of older adults. There are approximately 806,300* people aged 65 and over living in Ireland.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Older People’s Councils Convention seeks to bridge technology gap

9 May 2024
carndonagh psc
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty seeking intervention to break impasse over Carndonagh housing estate

9 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Dail Housing
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE recruitment embargo is preventing emigrants from returning – Doherty

9 May 2024
9/5/2024 Pictured at the Age Friendly Ireland National Older People’s Councils (OPC) Convention in Kilkenny from left; Lorna King Clinical Specialist Dietitian for Older People; Edward Hayden Chef and Radio Broadcaster and MC for convention; Anne Marie Shortall, Age Friendly Kilkenny Programme Manager; Michael Doyle, Cathaoirleach Kilkenny County Council; Mary O’Hanlon chairperson of Kilkenny Older People’s Council, Nickey Brennan Former GAA President, Kilkenny Hurler and Manager and Lar Power CE Kilkenny County Council; . Photo; Mary Browne Up to 200 older people from across Ireland gathered for the Age Friendly Ireland National Older People’s Councils (OPC) Convention, addressing the pressing issue of the technology gap experienced by older demographics. The national annual convention at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel — tackled concerns surrounding online banking, a cashless society, and automated customer service helplines; offering potential solutions to bridge this divide. The convention included seven workshops, panel discussions and the opportunity to network and share learnings. This year's theme, Ageing with Independence, underscores Age Friendly Ireland’s commitment to building environments conducive to the well-being of older adults. There are approximately 806,300* people aged 65 and over living in Ireland.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Older People’s Councils Convention seeks to bridge technology gap

9 May 2024
carndonagh psc
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty seeking intervention to break impasse over Carndonagh housing estate

9 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 May 2024
FSAI-logo
News, Top Stories

Two premises in Letterkenny included on FSAI’s latest closure order list

9 May 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Two people arrested following disturbance in Derry

9 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube