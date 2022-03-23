Business Matters Ep 84 – Peadar McFadden

On the first Business Matters to be recorded outside of Ireland, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Peadar McFadden from Gweedore who is the manager of the 400-bedroom, four-star Double Tree by Hilton Hotel at Angel Kings Cross in London.

The youngest of a family of seven, he started his career in the hospitality sector as a barman at the Foreland Heights Hotel in Knockfola at the age of 16.

Peadar moved to London in 2000 and has been working with the Hilton Group for the last 12 years.

