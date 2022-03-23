Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Fears ancient boat may be lost forever

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

There are fears that an ancient boat discovered at Lifford Bridge may be lost forever if it’s not preserved sooner rather than later.

It’s believed that the 16 foot long log boat dates back to the Iron Age and was found by members of the Lifford Strabane Anglers Association.

Over 20 similar vessels have been found along the River Foyle over the years.

Marine Archaeologist Niall Gregory spoke of the find on todays Nine Till Noon Show, he says the process in trying to obtain funding can take some time:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cathedral car park
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Cathedral One Way Project works to begin on Monday

23 March 2022
ambulances
Audio, News, Top Stories

New care plan to be introduced at LUH to help alleviate pressures on ambulance service

23 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 March 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Strabane burglary

23 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

cathedral car park
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Cathedral One Way Project works to begin on Monday

23 March 2022
ambulances
Audio, News, Top Stories

New care plan to be introduced at LUH to help alleviate pressures on ambulance service

23 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 March 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Strabane burglary

23 March 2022
court-hammer
News

High Court quashes decision by PPS to drop prosecution of Soldier F

23 March 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 84 – Peadar McFadden

23 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube