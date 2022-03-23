Fears ancient boat may be lost forever

There are fears that an ancient boat discovered at Lifford Bridge may be lost forever if it’s not preserved sooner rather than later.

It’s believed that the 16 foot long log boat dates back to the Iron Age and was found by members of the Lifford Strabane Anglers Association.

Over 20 similar vessels have been found along the River Foyle over the years.

Marine Archaeologist Niall Gregory spoke of the find on todays Nine Till Noon Show, he says the process in trying to obtain funding can take some time: