Investigation continuing into damage to machinery on Buncrana Road

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses as part of an investigation into criminal damage caused to machinery stored at business premises on the Buncrana Road.

The incident was reported to police at around 4:40pm yesterday but it’s believed to have occurred during the early hours, at around 12:10am.

A substantial amount of damage was caused to a lorry, forklift and a trailer.

Inspector Craig says the damage caused has had a significant financial impact for the owner.

While enquiries continue, police are appealing to anyone who was on Buncrana Road between midnight and 12:10am yesterday and who noticed anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to contact them on 101.

