New care plan to be introduced at LUH to help alleviate pressures on ambulance service

An alternative care pathway is to be introduced at Letterkenny University Hospital this year in a bid to address current issues resulting in ambulances becoming backed up at the hospital.

The CEO of the Saolta University Health Care Group confirmed in response to Chair of the Regional Health Forum West, Councillor Gerry McMonagle that ‘Pathfinder’ would be rolled out which aims to assess vulnerable older people who request an ambulance in their home as opposed to transporting them to the Emergency Department.

Tony Canavan says the high number of Covid patients presenting at Letterkenny University Hospital and patients presenting at the ED is creating an extremely challenging situation for patients and staff at the hospital.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says there needs to be a coordinated approach across a number of departments to tackle the current pressures on the system in Donegal: