Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

New care plan to be introduced at LUH to help alleviate pressures on ambulance service

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

An alternative care pathway is to be introduced at Letterkenny University Hospital this year in a bid to address current issues resulting in ambulances becoming backed up at the hospital.

The CEO of the Saolta University Health Care Group confirmed in response to Chair of the Regional Health Forum West, Councillor Gerry McMonagle that ‘Pathfinder’ would be rolled out which aims to assess vulnerable older people who request an ambulance in their home as opposed to transporting them to the Emergency Department.

Tony Canavan says the high number of Covid patients presenting at Letterkenny University Hospital and patients presenting at the ED is creating an extremely challenging situation for patients and staff at the hospital.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says there needs to be a coordinated approach across a number of departments to tackle the current pressures on the system in Donegal:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cathedral car park
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Cathedral One Way Project works to begin on Monday

23 March 2022
ambulances
Audio, News, Top Stories

New care plan to be introduced at LUH to help alleviate pressures on ambulance service

23 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 March 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Strabane burglary

23 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

cathedral car park
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Cathedral One Way Project works to begin on Monday

23 March 2022
ambulances
Audio, News, Top Stories

New care plan to be introduced at LUH to help alleviate pressures on ambulance service

23 March 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 March 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Strabane burglary

23 March 2022
court-hammer
News

High Court quashes decision by PPS to drop prosecution of Soldier F

23 March 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 84 – Peadar McFadden

23 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube