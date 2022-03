23,125 cases of Covid 19 have been reported today, with 8,910 PCR-confirmed cases and 14,215 people registering positive antigen tests through the HSE portal.

There were 1,425 patients with Covid in hospitals across the country at 8 am this morning, up from 1,395 from yesterday.

Latest figures for Letterkenny show 84 Covid patients, one of them in intensive care.