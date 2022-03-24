Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
84 Covid patients being treated at LUH

More than 60 percent of residential care settings are now dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks, according to the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer.

Colm Henry says high infection levels and rising hospitalisations are causing serious problems for the health system.

Latest figures show almost 1,400 people being treated in public hospitals for the virus, up 50 in 24 hours.

84 Covid patients were being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Dr. Henry says 4,500 staff are also out of work due to the virus, and it’s having a huge impact:

