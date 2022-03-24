Council delivers on new social housing in Donegal Town

Donegal County Council has completed the turnkey acquisition of 38 properties that are currently under construction at Oak Meadows, Drumbar, Donegal Town.

The acquisition of these houses is a major investment of in excess of €7.6m in the social housing stock in the county and in particular, Donegal Town.

It’s part of the Councils Social housing capital programme.

The supply of these new social housing units will be an important part of the Council’s plan to meet the needs of those on the housing list.

The development is being completed in three phases, with ten units in Phase 1 already completed and now occupied by the new tenants who received the keys of their new homes in recent weeks.

It is expected that Phase 2 and Phase 3 of this development will be completed and allocated later this year.

The Council is also working on the provision of a number of social housing schemes on Council lands and also pursuing the purchase of suitable lands, throughout the Municipal District, to meet the housing requirements, as part of the Council’s Housing Delivery Action plan.