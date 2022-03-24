Deputy Doherty clashes with Finance Minister again over cost of living

The Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson has clashed in the Dail with the Finance Minister yet again over the rising cost of living.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty told Minister Paschal Donohoe that households particularly in border counties such as Donegal who use oil to heat their homes are being pushed beyond the threshold.

He urged the Minister to change his position and consider additional supports.

Deputy Doherty told Minister Donohoe that he needs to listen to those at the cold face of the struggle: