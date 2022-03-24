Watch: European Parliament Mica webnar a “game changer” – panel discussion

Mica homeowners were represented at a European Parliament webinar on defective blocks the week, with representatives from Donegal and Mayo presenting their knowledge and approach to an international audience.

The webinar, hosted by the Left group in the European Parliament, featured speakers from the USA and Canada, where defective block issues have also appeared in the past.

Campaigners Eileen Doherty, professor Paul Dunlop and scientist Dr Andreas Leeman discussed the key points coming out of the event.