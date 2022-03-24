Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada extension moves step closer

An extension project at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada has moved a step closer.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that the project has received approval to proceed to tender under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

The works will consist of one classroom, one art room and two toilets.

Minister McConalogue says it is positive news for Árainn Mhór and for the staff, students, and parents of the school with the project improving the offering and services of the school.