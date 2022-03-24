New pay scale agreed for school secretaries

A new agreement will see all school secretaries transfer to a new pay-scale aligned with the public service clerical officer scale.

The trade union Fórsa, which negotiated the deal, said it comes after a decades-long campaign for pay equity and significantly improves incomes and paid leave arrangements for low-paid secretaries.

Many had been earning no more than the minimum wage.

Officer with Forsa and local school secretary Kathleen O’Doherty says in reality many won’t benefit from the package initially: