A Donegal TD has told the Dail it would be unforgivable if the government went ahead with a planned carbon tax increase in May.

Speaking on increasing energy prices, Deputy Thomas Pringle said people are being pushed to the brink with no end in sight.

Deputy Pringle said household energy bills are set to rise by an average of €700, and that’s going to hit hardest of all in counties like Donegal, where there are no alternatives available: