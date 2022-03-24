Plans to restore respite services in Inishowen

There’s some positive news this week in terms of care provision in Inishowen.

It’s been confirmed that respite services for adults with intellectual disabilities is due to resume at Riverwalk Respite House in the second quarter of this year in addition to residential accommodation being completed for those currently occupying the facility.

Meanwhile, plans are afoot to upgrade Milltown House with the lease, management and usage of the centre by the HSE as a respite centre being progressed.

Councillor Albert Doherty says he will be keeping the pressure on to ensure the HSE delivers on its commitment: