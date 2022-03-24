Surveying continuing in Donegal for National Broadband Plan

Surveying for the National Broadband Plan is continuing in Donegal.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Donegal will see an investment of €128M in the new high speed fibre network.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) today announced that surveying works in Donegal are well underway.

Surveying

The rollout of the National Broadband Plan continues to ramp up as homes and communities begin to be connected in Intervention Areas across the country. NBI contractors have been on the ground across the country for 23 months and over 308,006 premises nationwide have been surveyed to date. This involves physically walking the routes and documenting images, notes and measurements of the poles, cables and underground ducts in each area. These vital survey works enable “Fibre -to-the-Home” network designs to be completed for each of the 554,000 plus premises in the Intervention Area, as identified by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communication (DECC).

Donegal

In Donegal, there are 32,728 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. This equates to 32% of all premises in the county. Under the National Broadband Plan, Donegal will see an investment of €128M in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working.

NBI crews have made substantial progress in Donegal, where the following areas have been surveyed: Bundoran. These initial works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts and includes the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of sub duct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

Broadband Connection Points (BCPs)

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home roll out, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCP’s) nationwide. 522 of these sites are now ‘live’ and have both internal and external broadband access. These facilities – which include GAA clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area.