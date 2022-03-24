Tax breaks should be targeted at lower income workers – SVP

The St Vincent de Paul says it would like to see more targeted measures introduced to help those living in poverty.

It comes as the government considers introducing a new income tax band, that would relieve financial pressure on middle-income workers.

It could see a 30 percent income tax in place for those earning more than 36,800 euro – down from the 40 percent rate currently in place.

But SVP’s Head of Social Justice and Policy Tricia Keilithy says more should be done for those on lower salaries…………