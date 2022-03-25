Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Extra beds and nurses for LUH as hospital continues to battle overcrowding

Significant efforts are being made to tackle the pressures at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Investment is being made to open 23 additional beds at the hospital in the coming weeks as well as 36 more nurses being employed.

A meeting was held between the Saolta Healthcare Group and senior management of Letterkenny University Hospital during which it was confirmed investment will be made to extend the laboratory at the hospital and improvements made to MRI.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan says while these latest efforts are to be welcomed, the health system as a whole needs to be looked at:

