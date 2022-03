This week on Highland Radio we are highlighting Neurodiversity Celebration Week which runs from March 21-28.

Patrick Sharkey speaks to different Neurodivergent people from throughout Donegal and further afield about the challenges they have overcome in daily life.

There are interviews with people in advocacy, healthcare, retail and technology. The guests span from all four corners of Donegal telling many different stories.

Episode 5: Colum Heekin – Dyspraxia.