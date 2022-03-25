Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Orange fire danger notice issued for County Donegal

A status orange fire danger notice has been issued for County Donegal, as a period of warm, dry weather continues.

The Department of Agriculture has issued the warning for all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses, and other vegetation exist. The notice will last until midday on Monday the 28th March.

In a statement Donegal County Council said that they want to appeal to all landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires.

Landowners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the fire service by dialling 999 or 112.

Donegal County Council would also like to remind landowners and members of the public that under the Wildlife Acts, 1976 and 2000 it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between 1st day of March and 31st day of August in any year.

