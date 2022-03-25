Simon Coveney forced to evacuate peace-building event due to bomb threat

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has been moved to a secure location in the North, due to a bomb scare at a John and Pat Hume Foundation peace-building event in North Belfast.

It’s believed that a van was hijacked at gunpoint, and the driver was made to take the van to the venue where Minister Coveney was speaking.

The van was then abandoned outside the event, with a suspicious device believed to be a canister in the back.

An army team is currently working to assess the device.

A spokesperson says the Minister and his team are safe – and all attending the event were escorted out by Police when alerted to the presence of the device.