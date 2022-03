The Donegal U20’s start their Ulster Championship campaign on Friday evening in Ballybofey when they welcome Oisin McConville’s Armagh to MacCumhaill Park.

In their build up to the championship ,Donegal won four games on the bounce to take their development league section and lift the Leo Murphy Cup.

Ahead of the game, Donegal Captain Kieran Tobin has been speaking with Highland’s Tom Comack: