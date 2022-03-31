Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bonagee United look to cause cup upset in Cork – Jason Gibson

The biggest game in history of Bonagee United will see the Ulster Senior League side head for Cork this Sunday to face Rockmount in the quarter final of the FAI Intermediate Cup.

On route to the last eight Bonagee disposed of another Cork outfit in Everton in the previous round winning through on penalties.

Bonagee Manager is Jason Gibson feels he has a good enough side to win the competition outright but knows going to one of the favourites will be a big challenge.

Jason has been telling Oisin Kelly, preparations ahead of the game have been good:

