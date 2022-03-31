Close call at Sliabh Liag this week

There was a close call this week at Sliabh Liag after a picnic bench was burnt to the ground.

It’s believed a barbecue was the cause of the fire which resulted in the bench being completely destroyed.

In a social media post, Sliabh Laig Experience says thankfully the heather did not catch fire which they say would have caused devastation to the special area of conservation in turn having serious implications for sheep farmers, their livelihoods and the wildlife particularly during lambing and nesting seasons.

CCTV footage is available and Gardai have been contacted regarding the matter.