Derry Police conducting enquiries after man approached young girl

Police in Derry are making enquiries into an incident in the Iniscarn Road area of the city.

The incident, involving a man and a young girl happened on Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported that sometime between 3:25pm and 3:30pm a man approached a young girl in the playpark and spoke briefly with her.

This male is described as having worn blue jeans, glasses and was clean shaven.

This man is believed to have left the area in a dark-coloured vehicle.

In a statement Inspector Robb said that the child was not harmed in any way during this brief encounter.

In order to establish exactly what occurred, police are asking anyone who was in the park around this time and saw what happened to get in touch with them.

Police are also appealing to the man in question to contact then so then can establish what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.