A Donegal Deputy is to lead a delegation to the Ukrainian border next week on a fact-finding mission.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh, who is Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on European affairs will meet with refugees during the visits to Romania and Moldova.

He and a group of colleagues on the committee have already met with a number of ambassadors in the region, and Deputy McHugh hopes next week’s visit will allow them bring some lessons home: