Emergency Covid powers expire at midnight

Emergency powers introduced to slow the spread of Covid-19 will expire at midnight.

The Health Act has given the Health Minister the power to restrict travel, prevent gatherings and close premises for the past two years.

The lapsing legislation would also be needed for a mandate on mask wearing to be reintroduced, something the government has ruled out.

General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, says the overcrowding crisis in hospitals means it’s never too late to bring it back: