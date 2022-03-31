Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Four arrested over Strabane shooting are released

Four men arrested as part of the investigation into the shooting of a male teenager in Strabane earlier this year have been released following questioning.

The men, one aged 22, 27, and two aged 37 years old, were arrested under the Terrorism Act yesterday by detectives from The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Crime Department as part of their investigation into the shooting of a 19-year-old male at around 7:20pm on 9th February in Springhill Park.

A 36-year-old man arrested on Tuesday under the Terrorism Act as part of this investigation was also released following questioning. The investigation continues.

