Improved online system for Donegal County Library members

Donegal County Library Service has introduced a new online library system for members.

Members can manage their library accounts online, browse a catalogue of 12 million items, and reserve items to borrow.

Launched this week the new system has many improved features.

Members can easily manage their reading lists and order items to borrow.

The catalogue offers recommendations to readers as well as themed bookshelves and links to useful resources.

Members can reserve eBooks and eAudiobooks as well as physical books in one searchable catalogue.

Library membership can be renewed online for the first time.

While the new system has a new look and works great on mobile phones and tablets.

Library members can access the new system at www.donegallibrary.ie

All library members can borrow up to 12 items at a time, and choose from a catalogue of 12 million items.

Library members can also instantly borrow and download eBooks and eAudiobooks using the library’s Borrowbox app.

Access to online newspapers and magazines is also available through the PressReader and Libby apps.

Check out www.donegallibrary.ie or follow @DonegalCountyLibrary on Facebook or @Donegallibrary on Twitter to keep updated