Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Improved online system for Donegal County Library members

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Donegal County Library Service has introduced a new online library system for members.

Members can manage their library accounts online, browse a catalogue of 12 million items, and reserve items to borrow.

Launched this week the new system has many improved features.

Members can easily manage their reading lists and order items to borrow.

The catalogue offers recommendations to readers as well as themed bookshelves and links to useful resources.

Members can reserve eBooks and eAudiobooks as well as physical books in one searchable catalogue.

Library membership can be renewed online for the first time.
While the new system has a new look and works great on mobile phones and tablets.

Library members can access the new system at www.donegallibrary.ie

All library members can borrow up to 12 items at a time, and choose from a catalogue of 12 million items.

Library members can also instantly borrow and download eBooks and eAudiobooks using the library’s Borrowbox app.
Access to online newspapers and magazines is also available through the PressReader and Libby apps.

Check out www.donegallibrary.ie or follow @DonegalCountyLibrary on Facebook or @Donegallibrary on Twitter to keep updated

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Patients who left EDs without finishing treatment increases 66%

31 March 2022
Manhole
News, Top Stories

11 year old pulled from manhole in Tyrone

31 March 2022
car insurance
News, Top Stories

Used cars up 53% from pre-pandemic

31 March 2022
PSNI
News, Top Stories

Police issues appeal following reports of cold callers

31 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Patients who left EDs without finishing treatment increases 66%

31 March 2022
Manhole
News, Top Stories

11 year old pulled from manhole in Tyrone

31 March 2022
car insurance
News, Top Stories

Used cars up 53% from pre-pandemic

31 March 2022
PSNI
News, Top Stories

Police issues appeal following reports of cold callers

31 March 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Derry Police conducting enquiries after man approached young girl

31 March 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Brexit checks delayed for fourth time

31 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube