International Football comes to Inishowen

Maginn Park in Buncrana will host an International schoolboys fixture this evening with the Republic of Ireland taking on Northern Ireland in the Centenary Shield (Under 18 boys). KO 7pm.

The are no players from Donegal on the Rwepublic side but the county is represented by Harps Manager Ollie Horgan who is part of the backroom team along with Milford physio Mickey McGlynn.

Republic of Ireland Schools Head Coach John McSHANE (International School Dublin) has named an unchanged team the game.

The Students won their opening Centenary Shield game at home to Scotland a fortnight ago and McShane is sticking with the same youngsters for the second fixture of four.

The Irish crew were one down against the Scots inside the first twenty minutes but goals either half courtesy of Lennon GILL and Michael RAGGETT saw debutant Head Coach McShane snatch all three points.

The scholars will face Frankie’w Wilson’s side who will line out for the final time on Thursday, having played their other three fixtures. The reigning 2019 Champions recorded three points from a possible nine with their only victory coming against Wales (3-0) as they suffered defeats to Scotland (3-2) in the opening day and at home to England last Friday (1-2).

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Alex Henderson and midfielder Jack Patterson are ruled out due to injury which ensures potential call ups for Jamie Ray and Oscar McKenna respectively. Also in contention may be Aaron Wightman and Patrick Kelly who missed out on the England encounter due to their involvement with the Northern Ireland Under-19s in Spain.

Following the Northern Ireland clash, the Republic of Ireland have two away fixtures as they take on England in Eastleigh FC on April 8 while they conclude the series against Wales in Caernarfon FC on April 21.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS |Eanna CLANCY (St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton), Steven HEALY (Calasanctius College, Oranmore), John O’DONOVAN (Clonakilty Community College), Leon AYINDE (Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Cork), Alex HEALY BYRNE (Glanmire Community College), Charlie O’BRIEN (Pobalscoil na Trionóide, Youghal), Zach DUNNE (Presentation Brothers College, Cork), Oisín COLEMAN (St. Mary’s College, Dundalk), Michael RAGGETT (St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny), Michael KEYES (Malahide Community School), Tadhg WALSH (St. Joseph’s CBS, Fairview), Michael McCULLAGH and David TARMEY (both Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Kieran CRUISE and Lennon GILL (both St. Benildus College, Stillorgan), Darragh REILLY (St. Gerald’s College, Castlebar), Reece BYRNE (Oatlands College), Jack ROSS (Presentation College, Bray)

MANAGEMENT | John McSHANE, Head Coach (Dublin International School), Derek O’BRIEN, Coach (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore) Ollie HORGAN, Coach (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), Conor FOLEY, GK Coach (Athlone Community College), Martin CAVANAGH, Equipment Manager (Carndonagh Community School), Michael McGLYNN (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor)

NORTHERN IRELAND SCHOOLS | Rian Brown (Ashfield Boys’ High, Belfast), Jamie Ray (Integrated School, Dungannon), Ryan McKay (Breda Academy, Belfast), Ewan McCoubrey (Linfield Academy), Lewis Tosh (North West Regional College), Aidan Kelly © (St Malachy’s College, Belfast), Odhran McCart (Larne High), Oscar McKenna (Our Lady & St. Patrick’s College), Ben Leek (Integrated College Dungannon), Donal Scullion (St. Colman’s College, Newry), Shane Haughey (Southern Regional College), Jack Montgomery (Linfield Academy), Max Greer (Larne High School), Jack McFeely (St. Columb’s College, Derry), Caolan Millen (Mercy College Belfast), Joe Curran (St. Columb’s College), Luca McGreevey (RBAI, Belfast), Liam McStravick (Edmund Rice College, Glengormley)

2022 inspiresport Centenary Shield

Result

Thursday, March 3 Scotland 3-2 Northern Ireland Renfrew FC

Thursday, March 10 Northern Ireland 3-0 Wales H&W Welders FC

Thursday, March 17 Republic of Ireland 2-1 Scotland Home Farm FC, Whitehall

Friday, March 25 Northern Ireland 1-2 England H&W Welders FC

Fixtures

Thursday, March 31 Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland Maginn Park, Buncrana

Friday, April 1 England vs Scotland Spennymoor Town FC

Thursday, April 7 Scotland vs Wales Annan Athletic FC

Friday, April 8 England vs Republic of Ireland Eastleigh FC

Thursday, April 14 Wales vs England Llansawel FC

Thursday, April 21 Wales vs Republic of Ireland Caernarfon FC

All fixtures kick-off at 7pm